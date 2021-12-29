YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Can using a fan increase the chance of Covid-19 spreading?

The organisation said if you want to use a pedestal fan, minimise as much as possible how much air blows from one person to another.

“You can place a fan in front of an open window to increase air flow and push indoor air outside.”

Ceiling fans avoid pockets of stagnant air forming indoors and improve air flow but they should also be used together with open windows and doors.

In a directive to schools across SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said it is important to have doors and windows open during the school day to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading in classrooms.

“A small concentration of virus particles in poorly ventilated spaces, combined with humidity and high temperature, can result in an infectious dose over time. It is important to have natural ventilation in school buildings by ensuring all windows and doors are left open during the school day.

“Where available, fans can be used in addition to open windows for more air circulation.”