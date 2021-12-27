Duma Nkosi was an ‘able and committed servant leader’, says IDC

In its work to build SA’s economy by supporting companies and strengthening key sectors within the trade and industry portfolio, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has counted on the counsel of some of the country’s most knowledgeable and influential leaders, one of whom was the late Duma Nkosi.

The IDC has paid tribute to Nkosi, who served as the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition, among many other career contributions.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and fellow compatriots,” it said. “His leadership was consistently bold. Not only was Nkosi a steadfast custodian of the SA economy and a selfless leader, but he was also an enabler whose leadership inspired us to work harder for our people.”

Through his service and contribution to the government’s economic cluster, Nkosi touched on the work of the IDC and “unfailingly gave us support to provide development finance to businesses in the drive to boost the economy, build sustainable industries and support job creation”, the IDC said. “His legacy and contribution will live on.”

This article was paid for by the IDC.