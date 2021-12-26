Tutu's sister Gloria Radebe describes him as quiet, respectful and hardworking
So striking was the resemblance between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his younger sister Gloria Radebe, the two could have been mistaken for twins.
In an interview with Sowetan in September 2016 when her global renowned brother had just been discharged from hospital, Radebe described him as quiet and respectful. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.