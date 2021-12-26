Tutu's death, a great loss to all who strive for a united SA — Motlanthe
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Sunday afternoon said Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death was a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial and united SA.
In a statement, Motlanthe said Tutu's passing also bears a profound sense of sorrow to the entire nation, the continent, and the world over.
“The Archbishop’s death is a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial, non-sexist and united SA in which peace, justice, spirituality, love and compassion exist in harmony for all. As a prophetic ecumenist, who played a major role in shaping the ultimate outcome of the world’s largest liberation movement for equality, the Archbishop’s bold and undying vision for the church, created a force that cannot only break the shackles of oppression but can uncover and spark a flame of tenderness, mercy and forgiveness in the hearts of the most afflicted and those in torment.
“A eucharistic sharing of love, humanity, and empathy between every denomination, creed and belief system; that was the daily communion he offered to us all. Facing unprecedented uncertainty in every facet of human life and now more than any time since SA attained freedom, we have a responsibility to take stock of our actions, our attitudes and our behaviour, and hold Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu and his generation of leaders as a mirror through which we must reflect ourselves,” said Motlanthe in a statement released through the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.
He said through ongoing truth and reconciliation, foundations to build a stronger platform on which we may erect a sanctuary for healing have been laid, yet it is with the Archbishop’s relentless and disciplined faith in the virtues of selfless service and a contemplative lifestyle that we may discover, strengthen and fulfil our calling as individuals and as society.
“A process of cleansing and renewal that the Archbishop’s legacy epitomises and leaves with us in his tapestry of teachings. Setting the highest standards for all the people of SA, the world was blessed to have had in its midst such a spiritual leader of our times.
“The Archbishop’s lifelong struggle with his fellow clergymen and peace-loving people, is a hallmark of his legacy that stands as a prescient commitment to the kind of ethical justice that is required from us at every level of our existence. Such is the philosophy of ‘The Arch’ and the endowment of benevolence that he invested in his people and entrusted in us to grow and share in communion with others. Such is the cup of life that Archbishop Tutu gave us; a universal expression of critical reflection, integrity, and morality. Such is the wholesome charisma, charm, and creativity of this loving leader,” he said.
He said with duty and dedication, Tutu upheld every opportunity to serve.
"... teaching us that it is not simply sufficient to work in service of a higher good but it is how you serve, how you open your heart to others, how you smile with radiant warmth, and how you win battles with gentle, loving kindness and empathetic compassion, driven by the depth and strength of one’s convictions.
“His passing is a great bereavement to our nation,” said Motlanthe.
