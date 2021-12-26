Tutu's death, a great loss to all who strive for a united SA — Motlanthe

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Sunday afternoon said Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death was a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial and united SA.

In a statement, Motlanthe said Tutu's passing also bears a profound sense of sorrow to the entire nation, the continent, and the world over.

“The Archbishop’s death is a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial, non-sexist and united SA in which peace, justice, spirituality, love and compassion exist in harmony for all. As a prophetic ecumenist, who played a major role in shaping the ultimate outcome of the world’s largest liberation movement for equality, the Archbishop’s bold and undying vision for the church, created a force that cannot only break the shackles of oppression but can uncover and spark a flame of tenderness, mercy and forgiveness in the hearts of the most afflicted and those in torment.

“A eucharistic sharing of love, humanity, and empathy between every denomination, creed and belief system; that was the daily communion he offered to us all. Facing unprecedented uncertainty in every facet of human life and now more than any time since SA attained freedom, we have a responsibility to take stock of our actions, our attitudes and our behaviour, and hold Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu and his generation of leaders as a mirror through which we must reflect ourselves,” said Motlanthe in a statement released through the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.

He said through ongoing truth and reconciliation, foundations to build a stronger platform on which we may erect a sanctuary for healing have been laid, yet it is with the Archbishop’s relentless and disciplined faith in the virtues of selfless service and a contemplative lifestyle that we may discover, strengthen and fulfil our calling as individuals and as society.