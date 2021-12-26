Tributes pour in for the Arch, police cordon off area near his home

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a beacon of light for the human rights movement in SA, and globally, and his death is a huge loss, Amnesty International SA has said.

“His commitment to equality and rights for all served as a much needed moral compass during the turbulent apartheid era. Even after SA obtained freedom in 1994, the archbishop continued to be an outspoken, passionate human rights activist” Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed said.

“He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honoured by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.”

Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at a frail care facility on Sunday morning at the age of 90.

While police cordoned off sections near his Milnerton home, preparations were under way at the Cape Town civic centre for a briefing by members of his family, the Tutu foundation as well as the government and City of Cape Town officials.