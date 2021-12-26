To the community of Munsieville where he grew up, the Arch was known as 'Ntate Tutu' and 'Boy'
To many youngsters in the township of Munsieville in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was known as “Ntate (father)” Tutu.
To elders in the community he was affectionately known as “Boy”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.