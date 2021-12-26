Pope Francis 'saddened' by Tutu's death

"Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native SA, his holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of almighty God. Upon all who mourn his passing in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of peace and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

The message was also posted on the Vatican's website.

The SACBC said the late cleric will be remembered for his "immense spiritual contribution to the liberation and democracy of SA", the reason for which he was a joint laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

