'May he rise in glory': Prayer and tributes for the Arch
A life-size poster of two SA icons of peace, former president Nelson Mandela and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu graced the hall of the Cape Town civic centre on Sunday for a media briefing following Tutu's death on Sunday morning.
A number of dignitaries attended the briefing including minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, mayor of Cape Town Geordin Gwyn Hill-Lewis and family representative Dr Mamphela Ramphele.
Makgoba started the event with a prayer commending Tutu to God, “may he rise”.
He was followed by De Lille who shared that she was able to bid the Arch farewell moments before he took his last breath.
“I was there this morning when he said goodbye to us,” she said.
De Lille recalled Tutu's ability to diffuse tense situations with his humour and contagious laugh.
She recalled that during one address during the early 80s when he was the main speaker, he started with a giggle.
“We were anxious and angry. He told us a joke about how Zimbabwe is a landlocked country, but there is a Zim minister of fisheries and forestry and SA has a minister of justice, but there is no justice. We laughed despite our anger at the ridiculousness of what was happening at the time.”
She said he spoke truth to power during the time of apartheid and also spoke truth to power now in the time of democratic government.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said while he hadn't met the “great man” he received a message from Tutu via Makgoba a few days ago and he was very grateful.
“We mourn the passing of the greatest Capetonian and one of the last giants of our time.” He said the city will honour his legacy by building a “society of healing, dignity, love and care.”
He said the next few weeks will be a true celebration of Tutu's life and that the city was closing Wale and Queen Victoria streets around St George's Cathedral for what is expected to be a public service later on Sunday.
The mayor's address was followed by a tribute from Ramphele who said Tutu lived the core values of ubuntu.
She said he was not expected to survive because he had polio, TB and also battled prostate cancer in the last few years.
“We really want the world and South Africans to focus on the teaching moments of his life.”
She said he had a heart of a lion and that the greatest tribute to pay Tutu would be to mark today as a day to start a journey of healing.
Chairperson of the Desmond and Leah Foundation Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said the Tutu family was grateful for the messages of condolences, support and encouragement.
Kjellström-Matseke said Tutu was inspirational and he was one of the reasons he came back to SA from overseas.
“We all want to become better human beings thanks to the spirit of the Arch.
'The impact of Desmond Tutu is so profound that people will change their views, perspectives and lives'," he said.
He said Tutu had played his part and it was now up to South Africans to continue his legacy.
“We used to call him the last man standing. If that was the case, now the last man standing has finally lay down to rest.”
After the briefing guests signed a condolence book at the centre. Ramphele was the first to sign.
Details of the funeral and other events are still to be announced.
