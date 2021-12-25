South Africa

Seven family members shot dead in Limpopo village on Christmas morning

“A family feud cannot be ruled out,” say police

25 December 2021 - 09:51
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said said the shooting happened at around 12:20am in Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe District. Stock photo.
Seven family members were shot dead just after midnight in Limpopo, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said four children and three adults, including a pregnant woman, were allegedly gunned down by another family member.

Mojapelo said the shooting happened at around 12:20am in Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe district.

“The suspect was later arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou. The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting was also seized.

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but a family feud cannot be ruled out.”

