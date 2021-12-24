South Africa

Rhino horn disguised as chocolates grounded at OR Tambo airport

24 December 2021 - 11:47
The Hawks intercepted a consignment of rhino horn en route to China and disguised as chocolates.
The Hawks intercepted a consignment of rhino horn en route to China and disguised as chocolates.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks swooped on a rhino horn consignment destined for China at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The consignment of horns was disguised as chocolates.

Spokesperson for the directorate, Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a 46-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The man will face charges related to contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

“This follows information received from the cargo section at the airport on December 23 about a parcel destined for Shandong province in China,” said Nkwalase.

“The parcel was allegedly declared as Ferrero and Cadbury chocolates. A thorough investigation by the Hawks led to the arrest of the suspect and an undisclosed amount of money was found hidden under the driver seat of his vehicle.”

TimesLIVE

About 24 rhino carcasses found in SA game reserves in past two weeks

Since the beginning of December, 24 rhino carcasses have been found in several game reserves across SA, the department of forestry, fisheries and ...
News
1 week ago

Government official and businessman bust for rhino horn

An official from the North West department of economic development, environment, conservation and tourism has been arrested in connection with ...
News
2 months ago

Rhino ranch keeps poachers away, but at a cost

SA's largest private rhino breeder says he has kept the protected animals safe from poachers for four and a half years but cannot continue if he is ...
News
3 months ago

Rhino poaching kingpin gunned down in Hazyview

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin, Sydney Petros Mabuza was gunned down in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday afternoon.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell