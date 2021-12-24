South Africa

Office of the chief justice to launch an aspirant women judges programme

24 December 2021 - 11:14
The office of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is set to launch an aspirant women judges programme.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The office of the chief justice is set to launch an aspirant woman judges programme in 2022.

According to the office, the programme is part of the SA Judicial Education Institute’s (SAJEI) 10th year celebration. The programme is meant to empower aspirant female judges and improve their chances of being appointed to the bench.

“As part of the SAJEI 10th year celebration under the leadership of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, it has considered implementing a virtual Aspirant Women Judges Programme over the year in 2022. The purpose of the training is to provide entry level education and training for aspiring female judicial officers to enhance suitability for appointment to judicial office,” the office said on Thursday.

