Thanksgiving party at Nkandla to honour Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, says his father is not going anywhere, any time soon.

Zuma’s legal team has hit back at a high court order that he must return to jail by lodging an appeal with the supreme court.

Speaking outside his father’s Nkandla compound on Thursday, ahead of a thanksgiving event in honour of his dad, Edward said the family was “unfazed” by judge Keoagile Matojane’s ruling that the correctional services decision to grant parole to the erstwhile president was unlawful.

“We know that my father is not going anywhere,” said Edward, talking to media gathered outside the home for the event organised by a group of supporters calling themselves My President group.

Spokesperson for the group, Mduduzi Nkambule, said the event was geared towards honouring the former statesman for the “nine most progressive years in democracy”.

He said Zuma had made a name for himself by being generous towards the nation.

Nkambule, who was wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “100% support for Msholozi”, said their group had gained prominence for supporting Zuma over the years.

He said they were not expecting a big crowd due to the festive season.

He said in the post-Zuma era, SA’s unemployment figures had spiralled out of control.

He said they were happy that Zuma’s legal team had made an appeal and were confident that it would lead to a different conclusion.

