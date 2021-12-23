South Africa

‘Significant’ progress made to restore power after fire at Kloofsig substation

23 December 2021 - 13:12
Significant progress has been made overnight in the efforts to restore power to residents after a fire broke out at Kloofsig substation in the early hours of Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane says technicians have made significant progress overnight in efforts to restore power to residents after a fire at Kloofsig substation in the early hours of Wednesday.

The damage to the substation has affected power supply to Kloofsig and Lyttelton.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said rain was delaying work. An indication of when power was expected to be restored would be given on Thursday afternoon.

He said the installation of the switch gear and cable termination had been completed.

Bokaba said testing will be done after completing the Barnard Park substation’s cable identification, which is expected to be done around lunchtime on Thursday.

“Meanwhile, the necessary equipment required to restore power was delivered at the Barnard Park substation and the termination of cables is under way and this work is expected to be completed early this afternoon,” he said.

“The identification of feeder cables from Lyttelton and Die Hoewes has already begun, which would be followed by the joining of the feeder cables to the Barnard Park substation.” 

Bokaba said once all the processes had been completed, testing would commence from around lunchtime.

TimesLIVE

Fire at Kloofsig substation affecting electricity in parts of Centurion

The City of Tshwane says it is on site assessing the damage after a fire broke out late on Tuesday night at Kloofsig substation.
News
1 day ago

Roof repairs at burnt Tshwane substation 'to be completed on Thursday'

The city of Tshwane said on Wednesday that 80% of “Roof C” repairs at the burnt Mooikloof substation had been completed, and earthing of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

