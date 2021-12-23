South Africa

Sahpra approves J&J Covid-19 boosters

By Emma Rumney - 23 December 2021 - 12:31
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for a second dose or booster. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/grispb

SA's health products regulator on Thursday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in SA to shore up protection against the Omicron variant.

SA already announced in December that it was preparing to offer people booster doses of both the Pfizer and J&J shots, but it did not specify when J&J boosters would be available.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said in a statement on Thursday that it had approved J&J shots for use as a second dose or booster at least two months after the completion of the person's primary vaccination, with either J&J's single-shot course or another approved mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

