South Africa

RECORDED | CRL Rights Commission briefs media on initiates' deaths

By TIMESLIVE - 23 December 2021 - 10:59

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) is having an urgent media briefing regarding the outcomes of meetings it had this week with Eastern Cape provincial leadership, Cogta and the provincial house of traditional leaders.

The meetings were to address the deaths of about 32 initiates who have died thus far at initiation schools in that province, and those who are hospitalised.

