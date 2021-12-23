Len Cloete awake, strong enough to start rehab after shooting: investigator
'He is awake, can open and close his eyes and has been taken off sedation'
Len Cloete, who was shot in the head by a police officer after an altercation at a lodge in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, is awake and strong enough to start his rehabilitation, a private investigation company said on Thursday.
Investigator Luke Enslin from Mike Bolhuis's Specialised Security Services said Cloete has regained consciousness after spending several weeks in hospital.
Cloete underwent operations on his brain and skull and was kept in a coma for several weeks.
“He is strong enough and will now undergo the process of rehabilitation.
“He is awake, can open and close his eyes and has been taken off sedation,” Enslin said.
Gym owner Cloete was shot during an altercation with police at Misty Hills Lodge in Muldersdrift in November.
A video of the incident, showed Cloete confronting police who were on either side of a doorway. He was in the nude but put on underwear and asked for his gun.
The footage showed that he disarmed a policewoman while shouting “shoot me, shoot me” and faced a second officer who had his gun raised towards the now-armed Cloete. The officer fired and Cloete fell to the ground.
Bolhuis urged social media users not to criticise the investigation and avoid defamatory statements.
“We don’t have a problem with people giving their opinions, but we urge people to act professionally and not emotionally, nor to make insulting and defamatory statements,” he said.
“It is unacceptable for people to intimidate or humiliate family members or children. A serious crime case has a heavy effect on the person and the family members.
“We urge people to think twice before giving their opinions and avoid the gossiping and malicious statements.”
