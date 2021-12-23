Concern about shortage of vets in SA

In a bid to deal with the shortage of veterinarians in SA, government should offer a subsidy to support vets in rural areas, a dean at the faculty of veterinary science at the University of Pretoria says.

Prof Vinny Naidoo said there was a regional shortage of vets, with many in urban centres and less plying their trade in rural areas.

“This is linked to an ability to make a living, as veterinary fees are private and need to be paid by the client, which is not as easy for farmers as for urban clients. Salaries are dependent on people paying for services as opposed to subsidised government-run facilities.”

The UP is the only institution offering training for vets, with maximum class size of about 200 students.

Pet insurance company Dotsure said it had encouraged students to enter a competition by sending a video or a written paragraph detailing why they want to become a vet and elaborating on the problems they have to overcome to qualify.

“We received many entries and were very impressed with their overall calibre. We could only crown the top four winners, but we’re very proud of every entry we received,” CEO David Roache said.