South Africa

WATCH | PMB lawns covered in white as hail storm sweeps through

What started off as light rain soon turned into a major storm, as roads were flooded and vehicles damaged when hail stones pelted down.

22 December 2021 - 16:31

A blanket of white covered the ground in parts of Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday as a severe hailstorm swept through the city.

The heavy downpours followed a level two weather warning by the SA Weather Service on Wednesday for KwaZulu-Natal.

A number of serious accidents have been reported on the N3 and M7 highways and inclement weather is expected to continue until 11pm.

TimesLIVE

