South Africa

Third suspect arrested in connection with cop's murder

22 December 2021 - 13:50
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Slain cop Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu's widow Patracia Mabojane Kutu, 28, has been charged with his murder.
Slain cop Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu's widow Patracia Mabojane Kutu, 28, has been charged with his murder.
Image: Supplied.

A 24-year-old man — the third suspect in the murder case of a police officer in July — has been arrested by the Hawks.

The unit's Mpumalanga spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi on Wednesday said the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in Middelburg, tactical response team (TRT) and the provincial tracking team apprehended the man on Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court was arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu who was linked to the Witbank TRT.

The other suspects in the case are Kutu's widow Patracia Mabojane Kutu, 28, and Vincent Langa, 39.

Kutu was fatally shot in his house in Vosman, Emalahleni, on July 24.

“The arrest followed an intelligence driven information about one of the outstanding suspects in the case. The suspect was arrested at his home in Kwaggafontein (in Mpumalanga) on Tuesday.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Emalahleni magistrate's court soon and he will join other suspects who are in custody. More arrests are imminent and the investigation continues,” Sekgotodi said.

Last week, SowetanLIVE reported that an intelligence driven information was received about the whereabouts of Langa who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer.

“The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A [in Mpumalanga]. The suspect (Langa) was found and arrested at the back room of the house where he was renting. The suspect was arrested and detained for further investigation.

“During further investigation, the wife of the late police officer was linked and arrested on Thursday, 16 December 2021,” said Sekgotodi.

She said Kutu and Langa were remanded in custody until December 28 for further bail application. 

‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old admits ordering 2016 ‘hit’

20-year-old Onthatile Sebati recently confessed to police that she was behind the brutal murder of her family that shocked the community of Mmakau, ...
News
22 hours ago

Sowetan's big stories of the year

We go back to look at some of our biggest stories of 2021.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell