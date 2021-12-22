Third suspect arrested in connection with cop's murder

A 24-year-old man — the third suspect in the murder case of a police officer in July — has been arrested by the Hawks.

The unit's Mpumalanga spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi on Wednesday said the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in Middelburg, tactical response team (TRT) and the provincial tracking team apprehended the man on Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court was arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu who was linked to the Witbank TRT.

The other suspects in the case are Kutu's widow Patracia Mabojane Kutu, 28, and Vincent Langa, 39.

Kutu was fatally shot in his house in Vosman, Emalahleni, on July 24.

“The arrest followed an intelligence driven information about one of the outstanding suspects in the case. The suspect was arrested at his home in Kwaggafontein (in Mpumalanga) on Tuesday.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Emalahleni magistrate's court soon and he will join other suspects who are in custody. More arrests are imminent and the investigation continues,” Sekgotodi said.

Last week, SowetanLIVE reported that an intelligence driven information was received about the whereabouts of Langa who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer.

“The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A [in Mpumalanga]. The suspect (Langa) was found and arrested at the back room of the house where he was renting. The suspect was arrested and detained for further investigation.

“During further investigation, the wife of the late police officer was linked and arrested on Thursday, 16 December 2021,” said Sekgotodi.

She said Kutu and Langa were remanded in custody until December 28 for further bail application.