Inconvenient clinic hours may be harming childhood vaccination: study

The older the country’s children get, the greater their risk of contracting preventable childhood diseases, a local study suggests.

According to research by Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria, while the majority of infants under the age of one in Tshwane were mostly up to date with their inoculations, older children were more likely to miss these life-saving shots.

While the vaccination coverage ranged from 99.6% for the oral polio vaccine at birth, by the time they got their third shot of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV3) at nine months, this percentage had waned to 87.3%.

The reasons for not vaccinating were mostly due to barriers at clinic level, such as poor communication from staff and lack of information. Overall, researchers found there was a vaccination rate of 78.6% among children aged 12 to 23 months who had clinic cards, otherwise known as “road to health” cards.

More than half of missed vaccinations were caused by health facility obstacles, including stockouts of vaccines, clinics not being open at weekends when parents are at home with their children, or caregivers not having enough information about when to vaccinate children.