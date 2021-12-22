IN QUOTES | KZN government says children as young as 14 are getting infected with Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Tuesday urged parents to encourage vaccination of their children following an increase in positive Covid-19 tests among children as young as 14 years old.

Simelane-Zulu briefed the media on the province’s response to Covid-19, which she said affected all age groups from four months upwards.

The MEC said the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 was in their best interest and that of public health in the province.