South Africa

#FeesMustFall picnic to raise funds for struggling students to take place in March

22 December 2021 - 13:39
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A #FeesMustFall benefit concert which aims to raise fees for students struggling to pay their fees will be held in March next year.

The picnic  will be held at The Station, the old Park Station in Johannesburg, which is now an event venue with a 15,000 capacity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell