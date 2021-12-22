Axed WC top cop Jeremy Vearey demonstrated ‘a culture of impunity’: Bheki Cele

Sacked Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey’s conduct was not only irresponsible, reckless, disrespectful and damaging, but he demonstrated a culture of impunity.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who said Vearey’s conduct was not consistent with the provisions of the code of conduct for police, to which he was a signatory.

Cele revealed this in a written reply to a question from EFF MP Andries Shembeni, who asked for reasons for Vearey’s dismissal and whether the decision left a vacuum in the leadership of detectives who were fighting against gangsterism in the Western Cape.

Cele said Vearey was found to have brought the name of the SA Police Service (SAPS) into disrepute. This is regarded as misconduct in terms of Regulation 5, of the SAPS discipline regulations.

The gravity of the offence is such that it makes matters difficult for the employee, for it shows him as an ill-disciplined senior manager, Cele said.

Cele said it was a known fact that SA’s constitution imposed a legal duty or function upon the SAPS to prevent, combat and investigate crime.