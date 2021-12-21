South Africa

Tshwane worried about Covid-19 infection rate among health workers

21 December 2021 - 10:36
The city says by the beginning of November, more than 200 healthcare workers there had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Illustration by Nolo Moima

The Tshwane health department has expressed concern about the high infection rate among its healthcare workers.

MMC for health Rina Marx said more than 200 healthcare workers there had tested positive for Covid-19 by the beginning of November.

Marx said nearly 60 of these workers are now in isolation.

“This is worrisome, as the city’s healthcare workers play a significant role in the fight against Covid-19,” she said.

“Healthcare workers are at the forefront of educating residents about the virus. They also conduct screening and tests for our residents. They are tasked with treating and caring for patients at our health facilities.

“This makes our healthcare workers a critical driving force behind our Covid-19 management strategy.”

The city has appealed to residents to play their part and remain vigilant this festive season by adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising regularly.

The city has also hailed healthcare workers for their work in the fight against the virus and sent a word of gratitude to all frontline healthcare workers for their hard work.

Meanwhile, Marx was pleased with the drop in active cases this week.

“Active cases have drastically dropped from 25,000 to 14,000 this week. This is good news for our city and its residents.”

