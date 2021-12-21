Tshwane worried about Covid-19 infection rate among health workers

The Tshwane health department has expressed concern about the high infection rate among its healthcare workers.

MMC for health Rina Marx said more than 200 healthcare workers there had tested positive for Covid-19 by the beginning of November.

Marx said nearly 60 of these workers are now in isolation.

“This is worrisome, as the city’s healthcare workers play a significant role in the fight against Covid-19,” she said.

“Healthcare workers are at the forefront of educating residents about the virus. They also conduct screening and tests for our residents. They are tasked with treating and caring for patients at our health facilities.

“This makes our healthcare workers a critical driving force behind our Covid-19 management strategy.”