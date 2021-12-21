Land activists challenge Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act

An alliance of land rights organisations, activists and rural communities filed an application in the Constitutional Court on Monday seeking to declare the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (TKLA) unconstitutional and invalid.

The applicants are challenging the law on procedural grounds, testing parliament's legislative public participation process.

They say the TKLA is unconstitutional because the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and the provincial legislatures failed to reasonably facilitate public participation in the development of the legislation.

“We do not oppose the recognition of the Khoi and San that the law gives, nor are we against traditional leadership that is democratic and accountable to the people.

“However, our lawmakers failed to listen to concerns arising from our experiences as people living in traditional communities when they processed the TKLA," the group said.

The provisions of the TKLA had far-reaching consequences for traditional and Khoi-San communities.

In terms of section 24, a traditional or Khoi-San council can enter into a partnership or agreement with third parties without the consent of those who will be directly affected.

“This threatens the land rights of rural citizens who face dispossession of their customary and informal rights to land and property by mining companies and other developers without being afforded the opportunity to exercise their right to say no.”

National co-ordinator of the Alliance for Rural Democracy (ARD) Constance Mogale is the main applicant in the case, in her individual capacity and on behalf of the ARD.

Other applicants are the Land Access Movement of SA, Duduzile Baleni and Victor Modimakwane.