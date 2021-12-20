Soldiers seize top-of-the-range vehicles being smuggled out of SA

“When they stopped the vehicles, the occupants left the cars and ran into the bushes, leaving the vehicles behind. The six recovered vehicles, Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner, were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation.

“The value of these cars is yet to be confirmed,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Tracker SA assisted with the recovery of the Ford Everest from the Limpopo River.

The vehicle was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.