Soldiers seize top-of-the-range vehicles being smuggled out of SA

20 December 2021 - 14:20
The vehicle found stuck in the Limpopo River was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.
Image: Tracker South Africa via Twitter

An SUV submerged in the Limpopo River and six top-of-the-range vehicles that were being smuggled across the SA border into Mozambique have been recovered in the past week.

The six vehicles were intercepted by 7 SA Infantry Battalion soldiers conducting routine patrols along the border, the SANDF said.

“When they stopped the vehicles, the occupants left the cars and ran into the bushes, leaving the vehicles behind. The six recovered vehicles, Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner, were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation.

“The value of these cars is yet to be confirmed,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Tracker SA assisted with the recovery of the Ford Everest from the Limpopo River.

The vehicle was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.

