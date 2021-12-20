Blanket manufacturer and supplier did not collude on price-fixing, court finds

The competition appeal court has found that a blanket manufacturer that won a lucrative government tender did not collude with a supplier on price-fixing.

In December 2020, the Competition Tribunal found Aranda Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd and blanket reseller Mzansi Blanket Supplies (Pty) Ltd were guilty of price-fixing and collusive tendering in relation to a 2015 National Treasury tender.

It said an investigation found the companies had “engaged in collusive bidding” and ruled that Aranda must pay an administrative penalty of R5m and Mzansi R500,000.

The tribunal said Aranda and Mzansi both submitted bids for the tender, but already had a “close commercial relationship”.

Aranda supplied blankets to Mzansi and other bidders for the tender.

In its judgment, the appeal court said there was no evidence to suggest that despite Aranda giving Mzansi a good price it made a loss.