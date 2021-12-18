South Africa

Police suspect ATM bombing breakthrough after seizing explosives

By TImesLIVE - 18 December 2021 - 15:38
Some of the explosives police found in an abandoned house in Mooi River on December 18 2021.
Some of the explosives police found in an abandoned house in Mooi River on December 18 2021.
Image: SA Police Service

Police said they may have averted ATM or cash-in-transit bombings by recovering explosives from an abandoned house in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

SA Police Service spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit recovered the commercial explosives in the Bruntville area of Mooi River.

“These explosives have been confirmed to be Viper boosters which are generally used in mining,” he said.

“Though not confirmed yet, it is suspected that these explosives may have been intended for automated teller machine bombings and/or cash-in-transit heists as similar explosives are known to have been used for this purpose before.”

Naidoo said no arrests had been made, and asked anyone with information about the explosives to contact the police on 08600-10111.

“All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Four ATMs and two walk-in safes bombed at petrol station in Thokoza

Heavily armed robbers bombed four ATMs and two walk-in safes, making off with undisclosed amounts of cash in the early hours of Friday in Thokoza on ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of selling explosives to cash-in-transit and ATM bombers

A man suspected of dealing in explosives used in cash-in-transit heists and to bomb ATMs has been arrested.
News
3 weeks ago

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

Police were involved in a shootout with a gang of men who allegedly bombed three ATMs at a Limpopo shopping complex on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell