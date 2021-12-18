Only one matric script missing after storm rips off marking centre roof

Only one out of 24,519 matric exam scripts is missing after a storm ripped the roof off a Free State high school being used as a marking centre.

Mafu Rakometsi, CEO of Umalusi, said on Saturday that “markers literally put their lives on the line to salvage the learners’ scripts” when Wednesday's storm hit Albert Moroka High School in Thaba Nchu.

Rufus Poliah, chief director for examinations in the basic education department, applauded the bravery of markers and managers who prioritised saving the scripts.

“What is even more commendable is the quick response taken by the provincial education department to relocate the marking centre to another venue in less than 24 hours and have marking continuing as though there was no crisis,” he said after visiting the damaged school on Friday.