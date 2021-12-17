South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla briefs media on latest Covid-19 developments in SA

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2021 - 08:44

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and his deputy Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are briefing the media virtually on Friday regarding Covid-19 developments and the vaccination programme in SA.

On Thursday, the department revealed the country’s lockdown restrictions will stay at level 1 as the country heads into the holiday season.

The national coronavirus command council has decided to maintain the existing restrictions despite a surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

