Matric exam scripts damaged, marker injured in Free State hail storm
'Markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue': education department
Some matric examination scripts were damaged and a marker was slightly injured during a hail storm that battered Thaba Nchu in the Free State.
The department of basic education said the roof at Albert Moroka High School was blown off while marking was under way on Wednesday.
The school is being used as a marking centre for Accounting paper 2 and Business Studies paper 2.
“Markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue where the scripts were being processed. One marker was slightly injured while the rest escaped unscathed,” the department said.
Hail damage #thabaNchu schools #albert Moroka #sediti #2021 matrics marking centre pic.twitter.com/oRSyIEfQZE— Tutu (@Tutu59181128) December 16, 2021
“A high-powered delegation consisting of senior officials from the DBE [department of basic education] and Umalusi will be visiting the marking centre,” said Rufus Poliah, chief director for public examinations and assessments at the department.
“We appeal for calm at this stage while we establish the extent of the damage. We are working as fast as possible to resolve the matter but we can assure the candidates that nobody will be disadvantaged as a result of this natural disaster.”
The department said it would relocate the marking to another venue as soon as possible.
“We thank all our colleagues on the scene for working hard to ensure that everybody is safe. We will provide counselling to members of the marking team following the trauma and shock of the events that threatened their lives,” said Poliah.
Marking at the centre started on December 8 and was scheduled to finish on December 22. There were 112 markers at the school.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.