NGOs will be praying for a Christmas miracle

Christmas Day will not be the same for a number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With donations not coming in like before, this means that some of these organisations that work with the homeless will not be able to pamper them for Christmas.

Nomvula Shale from Siphila Ngomusa in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said her organisation feeds about 2,000 homeless people in Durban.

“The organisation started in 2016 and we were doing fine. We had a lot of people donating money and grocery items. We would cook up a storm on Christmas Day so that they don't feel left out but this time it will be different. We only have R500 in our account and I don't even know what to do with it,” she said.

Shale said it has been difficult since the start of the pandemic as a number of people had lost their jobs and were no longer able to help.

“During the course of the year we have been fortunate with the involvement of eThekwini municipality but that means we cook from Monday to Friday and on weekends they don't have a guaranteed meal. However, for Christmas, my wish is to serve them breakfast and dinner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tunnel Navigation will pamper about 350 children from disadvantage communities in Cape Town with a special Christmas lunch, toys and clothes.

Tunnel Navigation's CEO Grandle Opperman said their Alleviation Campaign includes a feeding scheme serving the needy.

“We try every year to close our organisation with something special for our Xmas lunch. While many other children in the country will be showered with gifts and love, some children will have absolutely nothing to look forward too.

“We will have hot dogs, chips, cooldrinks, nice party packets filled with fruit, sweets and small toys. We have also collected preloved clothes during the year for our children and identify the most needy in our alleviation campaign, so that they may also dress up and feel special for Christmas,” he said.

Opperman said to bring the Christmas spirit they will also be playing Christmas carols.

Tunnel Navigation was established with the aim of creating youth facilities around the country that provide soft skills, mentorship and leisure activities.