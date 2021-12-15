South Africa

IN FULL | High court sets aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

By TimesLIVE - 15 December 2021 - 13:22
Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole has been set aside. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to go back to jail.

 

READ THE FULL JUDGMENT BELOW:

TimesLIVE

