Deaf student graduates in first for university — using sign language to study

When Ilze Aäron, a deaf student from Paarl, graduated with her BEd foundation phase degree in December, she became the first Stellenbosch University student to have learned with the help of SA Sign Language (Sasl).

Aäron, 24, who is passionate about teaching and plans to teach at a deaf school, described her achievement as “a dream come true” and hopes it will inspire fellow deaf people to follow their dreams.

“I hope this makes people realise deaf people can achieve anything,” she said in an article published by the university on Tuesday.

Aäron, who completed the four-year degree in five years, voiced her heartfelt gratitude to the university’s disability unit and the language centre, whose interpreting services include Sasl interpreting, for the support they provided.

“They provided me with two Sasl interpreters and many other forms of support. The interpreters went to every class with me and helped me with everything I needed,” Aäron said.

In class, she would sit in front and the interpreter would sit in front of her to observe what the lecturer presented.

She said it was not easy to observe two people, the lecturer and interpreter, at the same time.

“Even though I can hear a bit and am able to partially follow what the lecturer says, I also had to observe the interpreter’s signs. After class we would sit down to make sure I understood the work and I hadn’t missed anything.

“At other times the language centre provided a camera to record the interpreter for me to watch the recording after class.”