South Africa

Two arrested with lion's head kept in police custody

13 December 2021 - 21:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The two people who were arrested by the Hawks in the North West for possession of a lion's head made their first court appearance on Monday. File image.
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Two people who were found in possession of a lion's head made their first appearance before the Zeerust magistrate's court on Monday.

The court postponed the case against Joseph Modime, 59, and Emily Mashaba, 54, until Monday for the verification of their addresses. They are charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.  

The National Prosecuting Authority said the suspects were arrested after an intelligence tip-off that resulted in a sting operation by the Mahikeng-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team from the Hawks, the Lehurutshe K9 unit, the Zeerust Stock Theft Unit and members from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment.

The Hawks reported that the two suspects were travelling from Thembisa seeking a traditional healer to sell the lion’s head to for R350,000.

.

“A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at a petrol station in Zeerust.”

A lion’s head was found in their possession, wrapped in refuse bags.

TimesLIVE

Two arrested in North West for possession of lion's head

The Hawks have arrested two men in the North West for being in possession of a lion’s head.
News
3 days ago

Lion shot after escaping from private game farm in Limpopo

“The lion was a danger to the villagers and farmers,” National African Farmers Union president Motsepe Matlala said on Monday.
News
2 months ago

