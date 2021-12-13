Six die, one survives gun attack in KZN home

Police made a gruesome discovery at a home in Folweni, south of Durban, when they found the bodies of six people who were killed on Sunday night.

Spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a 27-year-old woman survived the gun attack and was taken to hospital.

“It is alleged that last night seven people were shot by unknown suspects while they were inside a house on Mngadi Road in Folweni.

“Police were alerted by members of the community this morning and discovered the gruesome scene.

“The bodies of four men and two women aged between 26 and 32 were found inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

“They were all declared dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman who was alive when police arrived was taken to hospital,” said Naicker.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the murders.

“We are appealing to the community to come forward with information that will assist in identifying those behind the killings,” he said.

Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by the provincial investigative unit.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Naicker.

TimesLIVE