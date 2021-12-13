I can’t do it alone, says Joburg mayor

Phalatse overwhelmed by work as DA struggles to secure coalition deal

“There is only me,” said City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse as she spoke of the difficulties she faced since taking up the position on November 22.



In an interview with the Sowetan yesterday, Phalatse said by now, a mayor in Joburg would have been working with her 10 mayoral committee members but she has had to do it alone for the past three weeks as the DA has struggled to secure a coalition deal...