Russian science expedition arrives in SA to study Omicron

Ramaphosa said the virus would only be beaten if countries worked together and shared information, expertise and resources.

“The spread of the different Covid-19 variants to all corners of the earth underlines the importance of effective surveillance, scientific transparency and collaborative research,” he said, adding that the Brics collaboration would benefit not only member states but also the global community.

The Russian team has a mobile laboratory mounted on a Kamaz truck which was loaded onto the IL-76 transport plane at Volgograd on Saturday, Russian news agency Tass reported.

Ramaphosa had appointed ministerial advisory council on Covid-19 chairperson Prof Koleka Mlisana to head up a team of SA researchers in the area of genomic sequencing to work with experts Brics countries.

SA is currently the host of the Brics Vaccine Research Centre and the research on the Omicron variant will form part of the centre’s initiatives, the presidency said.

The visit comes as the country experiences a surge in the transmission rate of the Omicron variant and speculation whether the government will announce whether lockdown regulations will be changed after a national coronavirus command council meeting this week.

