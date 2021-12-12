Qatar Airways does U-turn on resuming SA outbound flights

Just days after reopening bookings for flights from six Southern African cities, Doha-based Qatar Airways has reissued travel advice saying it will not accept passengers travelling from these countries.

On December 10, the airline announced that it would resume outbound passenger services from Johannesburg and Cape Town from December 12 with two flights a day from Johannesburg and one from Cape Town.

The news, which tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed with an official statement on Friday, allegedly prompted a rush of bookings.

On Saturday, however, angry passengers took to Twitter to say the flights had been summarily cancelled as the airline did a U-turn on its decision.

“Why @qatarairways cancelled flights out of SA yet again?” wrote user Arin Greek D. “Why ??????? You are breaking hearts QR, what a shame.”