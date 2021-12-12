Matric markers thanked for 'sacrifice and patriotism'

He said of the 23 marking centres he visited in Limpopo on Friday, he was not happy with one of them “because it didn’t afford markers a conducive environment for them to do their work”.

“We want markers to focus on marking only. Food must be available in measures that are appropriate.”

He jokingly added that he told marking centre managers not to “overfeed or under-feed markers.”

Mweli complimented markers for maintaining very high standards during the marking process.

“You are the custodians of maintaining standards in the marking centres. When we say to Umalusi [the quality assurance body] we can vouch for these marks, it’s because we rely on your knowledge, expertise and experience and you have never failed us.”

He said that when the department’s exam officials attended the standardisation meeting which is conducted by Umalusi after the papers are marked, “we go with high levels of confidence because of the work that you do”.

Mweli also urged markers and officials to maintain health and safety standards at the marking centres.

More than 41,500 markers have been appointed to mark the scripts at 193 centres countrywide.

Marking started at 193 centres countrywide on December 8 and will end on December 22.

A total of 897,786 candidates registered for the exams, including 735,677 full-time and 162,109 part-time candidates.

Earlier this month the department said that apart from the reported incidents of some candidates caught with crib notes and cellphones, there were no confirmed serious irregularities that could threaten the credibility of the exams.

