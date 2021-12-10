Two arrested in North West for possession of lion's head
The Hawks have arrested two men in the North West for being in possession of a lion’s head.
The men, aged 62 and 54, were arrested on Thursday in Zeerust,
“A preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed the duo were travelling from Thembisa in Johannesburg looking for a traditional healer to sell the lion's head to for R350,000,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Philani Nkwalase.
“A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at a Shell garage in Zeerust.”
The animal’s head was found wrapped in refuse bags inside a vehicle.
The suspects will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
