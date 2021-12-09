WATCH | Mazda2 and Nissan Almera record mixed results in latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash testing

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of SA (AA) launched on Thursday a new round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results with the support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In this round two vehicles were subject to testing: the Mazda2 hatch and Nissan Almera sedan. Locally the latter is popular with ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Bolt.

The Mazda2 equipped with driver and passenger airbags achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for children. The Nissan Almera with driver and passenger airbags scored three stars for adult occupants and three stars for children.