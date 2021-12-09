'Most South African men' still sceptical about taking Covid-19 jab: NPO

A community public benefit organisation working under the health department says most SA men are still sceptical about getting vaccinated.

Rashuping Morake, CEO of Rhiza Babuyile, said thousands of SA men are ignoring threats of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and the dangers it holds for them and their families by shying away from getting the jab.

“The strategy of taking inoculation sites to places where people gather means that it is easier than ever before for them to receive a Covid-19 jab,” said Babuyeli. “However, we are finding that men, in particular citizens, are declining these opportunities across the country. Every day, our teams report that people, especially men, are sceptical about getting vaccinated. Many ignore our vaccinators who ask if they have been immunised, and others bluntly state that they will not inoculate,” he said.

Morake has called upon South Africans, especially men, to take action.

“We need to take into account that the new Omicron variant is spreading rampantly, infection rates are soaring, and the death rate is beginning to rise. What is worse is that people are refusing vaccinations when year-end functions and holidays are upon us. With many businesses closing, this means more people at home, more family events and further opportunities for the virus to spread,” Morake said.