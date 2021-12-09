South Africa

'Most South African men' still sceptical about taking Covid-19 jab: NPO

09 December 2021 - 17:06
'The time is now for all involved in the struggle against Covid-19 to get South African men to wake up,’ say authorities.
'The time is now for all involved in the struggle against Covid-19 to get South African men to wake up,’ say authorities.
Image: 123RF/MILKOS

A community public benefit organisation working under the health department says most SA men are still sceptical about getting vaccinated.

Rashuping Morake, CEO of Rhiza Babuyile, said thousands of SA men are ignoring threats of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and the dangers it holds for them and their families by shying away from getting the jab.

“The strategy of taking inoculation sites to places where people gather means that it is easier than ever before for them to receive a Covid-19 jab,” said Babuyeli. “However, we are finding that men, in particular citizens, are declining these opportunities across the country. Every day, our teams report that people, especially men, are sceptical about getting vaccinated. Many ignore our vaccinators who ask if they have been immunised, and others bluntly state that they will not inoculate,” he said.

Morake has called upon South Africans, especially men, to take action.

“We need to take into account that the new Omicron variant is spreading rampantly, infection rates are soaring, and the death rate is beginning to rise. What is worse is that people are refusing vaccinations when year-end functions and holidays are upon us. With many businesses closing, this means more people at home, more family events and further opportunities for the virus to spread,” Morake said.

'Fewer severe Covid-19 cases' in Omicron epicentre hospitals

According to the report, the positive cases of Covid-19 have mostly been "incidental findings" in patients, meaning they were admitted to the ...
News
2 days ago

Plea for rural health workers to get booster shots ahead of fourth wave

Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in  the Sisonke trial — the world’s biggest —  have  not taken up Covid-19 booster jabs.
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa will ‘soon’ meet command council amid surge in infections

Daily infections have increased five-fold after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for calm amid rising Covid-19 infections

Do not panic. This was the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night in the face of increasing Covid-19 cases in South Africa.
News
4 days ago

He said the attitude towards Covid-19 inoculations is mirrored in the way that many citizens, men in particular, responded to the threat of HIV/Aids.

“Rather than take steps to know their HIV status, many men place the responsibility for testing on their partners. Personally, undertaking an examination occurs only when there appears to be no other option,” he said.

Morake said: “It is concerning that in many cases when infections occur it will be breadwinners, traditionally the guardians of families, who will be introducing the Covid-19 threat to their homes. Though more people are responding to the president’s call and getting vaccinated, we need to also urgently take this appeal on board.”

He said reaching those whose egos endanger others, stemming from all classes of society, will mean taking a direct and targeted approach.

“The time is now for authorities, and all involved in the struggle against Covid-19, to get South African men to 'Wake Up’. We must work together to help each other realise that taking action against this virus is about personal involvement. We all need to ensure that we do not become links in the chain which enables this virus to continue affecting the health of South Africans and claiming thousands of lives,” Morake said.

TimesLIVE

Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots get the nod in SA

SAHPRA confirmed that it had approved the "optional third (booster) dose" of the Covid-19 vaccine after Pfizer had applied for approval.
News
23 hours ago

Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

Every person infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is passing the virus to more than three other people.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed