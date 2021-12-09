South Africa

Most adults in SA back compulsory workplace jabs

Support for vaccine passports also strong, survey finds

09 December 2021 - 14:27
The Hospital Association of SA supports mandatory vaccinations for specific places and activities.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

More than half of SA adults support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory, according to  a survey. 

On Thursday, the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Change, in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released the findings of research into the public’s support for compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccination. The research also showed that there was support for the presentation of vaccine passports for people to enter public places.

According to the survey, 51% supported the vaccine passports.

Levels of support for these policies differ considerably by vaccination status and willingness  to vaccinate.

Among the fully vaccinated, support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports is 75% and 78% respectively and among those who have not been vaccinated support falls below 10%.

“Support for compulsory workplace vaccination is highest among Indian adults, which is at 65%, followed by black African adults at 56% while white adults are at 32%. Also, support for vaccine passports is lower among white adults,” read the findings.

According to the survey, higher levels of education seems to be associated with greater opposition to compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccination passports. About 61% of those with less than matric support compulsory workplace vaccination compared to 39% of those with post-matric education. About 60% of those with less than matric support providing proof of vaccination to enter public places compared to 40% of those with post-matric education.” 

The report also shows that adults aged 18-24 had slightly higher support for compulsory workplace vaccination compared to older age groups. 

The survey also gauged relative levels of support for vaccine passports to enter six particular types of public places. Close to half (47%) supported vaccine passports being introduced for sporting events at stadiums.

A similar number (43%-45%) supported vaccine passports at schools and universities, and at restaurants, shisanyamas, coffee shops or night clubs. Slightly lower support was evident for such measures at municipal offices (38%) and places of worship (40%). Vaccination status and level of vaccine hesitancy again matters appreciably for levels of support.

These latest findings come from round five of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 democracy survey, which collected data between October 22 and November 17. 

The survey was fully completed by 6,633 participants. 

