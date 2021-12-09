Most adults in SA back compulsory workplace jabs

More than half of SA adults support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory, according to a survey.

On Thursday, the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Change, in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released the findings of research into the public’s support for compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccination. The research also showed that there was support for the presentation of vaccine passports for people to enter public places.

According to the survey, 51% supported the vaccine passports.

Levels of support for these policies differ considerably by vaccination status and willingness to vaccinate.

Among the fully vaccinated, support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports is 75% and 78% respectively and among those who have not been vaccinated support falls below 10%.

“Support for compulsory workplace vaccination is highest among Indian adults, which is at 65%, followed by black African adults at 56% while white adults are at 32%. Also, support for vaccine passports is lower among white adults,” read the findings.