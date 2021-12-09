Government explains why disciplinary cases against officials are delayed

A shortage of labour relations staff, appeals and interference have been cited as some of the reasons for delays in finalising disciplinary cases involving officials in government departments.

This was the response to a recent parliamentary question by DA MP Dr Mimmy Gondwe to the department of public service and administration (DPSA).

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the department had investigated why some government departments were battling to conclude disciplinary cases within the stipulated time frames.

“Interferences were reported, where it was alleged that suspensions were sometimes used as a tool to neutralise opposition, or employees from different camps or interest groups. Heads of departments and labour relations officials are scared to address interference due to a fear of retaliation,” she said.

Other reasons included the unavailability of chairpersons in provinces.