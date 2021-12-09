South Africa

Government explains why disciplinary cases against officials are delayed

09 December 2021 - 11:39
Some government departments are not concluding disciplinary matters within stipulated time frames. Stock photo.
Some government departments are not concluding disciplinary matters within stipulated time frames. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/markhoward

A shortage of labour relations staff, appeals and interference have been cited as some of the reasons for delays in finalising disciplinary cases involving officials in government departments.

This was the response to a recent parliamentary question by DA MP Dr Mimmy Gondwe to the department of public service and administration (DPSA).

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the department had investigated why some government departments were battling to conclude disciplinary cases within the stipulated time frames.

“Interferences were reported, where it was alleged that suspensions were sometimes used as a tool to neutralise opposition, or employees from different camps or interest groups. Heads of departments and labour relations officials are scared to address interference due to a fear of retaliation,” she said.

Other reasons included the unavailability of chairpersons in provinces.

Health DG Sandile Buthelezi returns to work after suspension over Digital Vibes saga

Dr Sandile Buthelezi, who was put on precautionary suspension by the health department over the Digital Vibes Covid-19 corruption scandal, returned ...
News
1 week ago

“Shortage of labour relations employees. Unavailability of tools of the trade, especially where educators are involved. The complexity of cases is due to sector-specific challenges, such as in education and health,” Dlodlo said in the written response.

To help government departments failing to finalise disciplinary cases within the stipulated time frames, the DPSA launched a project in which the minister held one-on-one meetings with executive authorities of departments identified as having long-overdue disciplinary cases and precautionary suspensions to ascertain the reasons for backlogs and to pledge support, she said. 

“A decrease in suspensions and in the costs of precautionary suspensions, as well as an improvement in the capturing of cases on the Personnel Salary System (Persal) were noted at the end of March 2021. By the end of March 2021, provinces finalised 78% of their backlogs, said Dlodlo.

“The cost of precautionary suspensions for national departments stabilised around R20m per quarter and the cost for precautionary suspensions in provinces decreased to a new low level — almost R25m less than what the year started with.

“The two provinces that had the most precautionary suspensions also managed to reduce their backlogs. The Free State reduced its cost from R12m in [quarter three] to R6m in [quarter four]. KwaZulu-Natal managed to reduce their cost from a high of R92m in [quarter three] to R21m in [quarter four]. The amounts reflected here are based on all disciplinary cases captured on Persal.”

TimesLIVE

Zululand municipal managers unmasked for not being qualified to do their jobs

The Zululand district municipality’s qualification verification process has revealed five senior managers are not qualified for their jobs while two ...
News
23 hours ago

SIU to hand Covid-19 corruption report to Ramaphosa by Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the final Special Investigating Unit report on alleged widespread corruption related to Covid-19 procurement ...
News
1 day ago

Sanef wants SABC to make disciplinary hearing of head of news public

The SA National Editors' Forum wants the disciplinary hearing of SABC editor-in-chief and head of news Phathiswa Magopeni to be held in public.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed