Father wants to be reunited with his long-lost daughter

The father of a Mpumalanga woman who was found 20 years after she was stolen as a baby, says he is ready to start building a relationship with his daughter.



Speaking to Sowetan on Wednesday, the man who has asked not to be named, said all these years he thought his daughter was dead...