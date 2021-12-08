Zululand municipal managers unmasked for not being qualified to do their jobs

The Zululand district municipality’s qualification verification process has revealed five senior managers are not qualified for their jobs while two do not have any post-matric qualifications.

This follows a seven day ultimatum by mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi to 34 senior managers to submit their qualifications for verification to ensure compliance with municipal competency levels for senior managers.

“The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications while others do not have any qualifications at all [post-matric].

“Zululand district municipality will implement consequence management on the affected managers, and some cases will lead to disciplinary hearings being convened,” said Buthelezi.