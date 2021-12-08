Woman abducted as newborn 20 years ago and her family will need counselling

“Learning that the basis upon which you have built your life, has been filled with untruths can be earth shattering and incredibly traumatic"

A person who finds out that they have been abducted as a child may go through a period of “mourning” for the life they missed out on.



This is according to clinical psychologist Liane Laurie who spoke to Sowetan following reports about a Mpumalanga family that had through social media platform Facebook found their child who was abducted 20 years ago, a few hours after she was born at the Ermelo Provincial Hospital on March 23 2001. ..