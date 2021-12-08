‘We are not xenophobic’, Cyril Ramaphosa tells fellow Africans

South Africans are not xenophobic.

This was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to a Senegalese journalist who asked his president, Macky Sall, and Ramaphosa a question on the matter on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press briefing after concluding their bilateral talks, Ramaphosa said people from different parts of the continent were attracted to SA.

“We have been very welcoming to our nationals from other parts of the world. We are not xenophobic. What happened two years ago was a response to our own internal challenges of unemployment and poverty. These are challenges countries around the world experience from time to time.”

Ramaphosa said there were incidents in West Africa when people had been expelled and forced to move elsewhere.

“This happens as countries face challenges but the good thing is they are able to resolve those challenges, like we have. Once that happened, I sent people and we reached out right across the continent to heads of states and organisations to explain what happened.”