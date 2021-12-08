‘We are not ready to see you in here’: Undertakers on vaccination drive in convoy with hearses

Public relations officer for Safpa in Soweto, Monageng Legae, told TimesLIVE they will take the campaign to different regions in the province after the success of the Soweto drive.

“A lot of people who we engaged with who had not taken the vaccine said they will go to take the vaccine. We see that some people need an extra push to get the message,” he said.

Legae said the industry did not want to see the high death rates experienced during the previous waves of Covid-19 infections.

“It was a dark period we don’t want to see ever again. The high death rate put a lot of strain on our capacity and human capital,” he said.

“We were battling as an industry to keep up with demand.”